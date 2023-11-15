JUST IN: Singer Oladips is dead

Nigerian singer, Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, alias OLADIPS has died.

The musician passed away on Tuesday, after battling an illness for two years, his management announced in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka OLADIPS has passed away yesterday Nov’14th Tuesday evening,at exactly 10:14pm. We are still in shock as we speak!” the statement said.

“For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himselfhis body is now with his family & funeral services will be announced as soon as it is concluded! The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying timeMay God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss.(amen)”