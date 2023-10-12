JUST IN: Senator Ifeanyi Ubah dumps YPP, defects to APC

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, the senator representing Anambra south, has dumped the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ubah was elected to the senate on the platform of the YPP twice, having been elected into office as Anambra south senator in 2019, and was until his defection, the party’s only senator.

The defection is the first in the senate since the 10th national assembly was inaugurated in June.

With this defection, the YPP has no lawmaker in the senate, but has two lawmakers in the house of representatives.

The senator’s defection letter was read on the floor of the senate on Thursday by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In the letter addressed to Akpabio, Ubah said he was defecting to the APC because of “irreconcilable differences” in the YPP.

The senator did not explain what these differences were.

After reading the letter, the senate president directed Ubah be given a new seat.

Meanwhile, the senate adjourned proceedings till next week in honour of Abdulkadir Danbuga, a member of the house of representatives who died on Wednesday aged 63.