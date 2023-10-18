The Senate on Wednesday, confirmed Ola Olukoyede as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

President Bola Tinubu had recently appointed Olukoyede, a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), to replace embattled former chairman of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The Red chamber also confirmed Muhammad Hammajoda as the secretary of the EFCC and Halima Shehu as the chief executive officer (CEO) of National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

The nominees were confirmed after they were screened in the “committee of the whole”.

They answered some questions from the senators in their respective fields and on issues they were appointed to handle by President Bola Tinubu.

More to follow…