JUST IN: Rivers govt demolishes state assembly complex

The political crisis in Rivers State took another turn on Wednesday morning when the state government demolished the Assembly complex.

The government claimed that the idea of the demolition was for the purpose of renovation.

This comes amid political crisis in the state which has pitted Governor Sim Fubara against his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

On Tuesday, a High Court Sitting in Port Harcourt under the seal of Hon. Justice M.W.Danagogo restrained Martin Amaewhule and Dumle Maol from Parading themselves nor interfering with the activities of Rt. Hon. Edison Ogerenye Ehie as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The Presiding Judge in an Experte motion warned against the use of Thugs and Police officers to forcefully gain access to the premises of Rivers State House of Assembly Complex.