JUST IN: Rivers Gov, Fubara speaks amid plot to impeach him

Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State governor has said he did not commit any offence to warrant his impeachment by the State House of Assembly.

The governor who addressed his supporters at the Assembly Complex on Monday, challenged the members of the assembly to tell Rivers people his offence.

“Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment,” he said.

Fubara who assured the people of the state of getting the dividends of democracy, said he would speak on the matter at the appropriate time.

“Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time I will address the press,” he said.

Recall that crisis engulfed the Rivers Assembly amid plot to impeach the state governor.

This is a the House on Monday removed its leader, Edison Ehie.

The House members led by their Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, served an impeachment notice on Fubara before they fled for safety as tear gas was fired outside the Complex.