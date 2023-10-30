JUST IN: Rivers assembly begins impeachment proceeding against Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly has begun impeachment proceedings against the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The assembly members on Monday, signed the impeachment notice against the governor, setting off crisis in the state.

24 of the 32 members of the assembly were said to have been present during Monday’s plenary.

The assembly has ordered its clerk to serve the impeachment notice on the governor.

Meanwhile, the governor has vowed that any illegal impeachment plot against him will be resisted.

More subsequently…