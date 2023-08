The remains of an identified man who jumped into the lagoon in the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge area of Lagos State has been recovered.

Head of Public Education of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Amodu Shakiru, confirmed the development in a terse statement on Thursday.

“Body from Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge recovered dead. Details soon, please,” he said.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.