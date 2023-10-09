JUST IN: Police officer sentenced to death for killing Bolanle Raheem

A Lagos State High Court has sentenced Drambi Vandi, the officer involved in the killing of Bolanle Raheem to death by hanging.

Ibironke Harrison, the trial judge, in her ruling on Monday, convicted Vandi of a one-count charge of murder.

“The court found the defendant guilty on one count of murder. You will be hanged by the neck till you are dead,” the judge ruled.

Drambi Vandi killed Mrs Raheem, an expectant mother, on Christmas Day in 2022 at the Ajah roundabout in Lagos.

The police officer is attached to the Ajiwe police division in the Ajah area of the state. He was suspended two days after the incident.