JUST IN: Police exhume Mohbad’s corpse for autopsy

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have exhumed the remains of the late singer, Mohbad for the purpose of carrying out an autopsy.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos state police spokesperson, broke the news in a terse post on X on Thursday.

Mohbad, 27, died on September 12 and was buried the next day.

The circumstance surrounding his death has continued to spark controversies on social media.

The police earlier said it would probe the matter and mentioned the possibility of exhuming Mohbad’s corpse.

But in the tweet, Hundeyin confirmed that the law enforcement agency has completed exhumation of the late singer’s corpse.

He added that an autopsy will commence immediately.