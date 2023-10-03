JUST IN: Police detain Naira Marley over Mohbad’s death

Police in Lagos State has arrested and detained singer, Naira Marley amid probe into the death of Mohbad, a former signee of Marian Record.

In a statement via X on Tuesday, Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos police spokesperson confirmed that Marley has been detained for interrogation.

“Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities,” the statement said.

Mohbad passed away on September 12, at 27, and was laid to rest the following day.

However, the controversies surrounding his death prompted the police to exhume his remains for autopsy.

In October 2022, Mohbad alleged he was assaulted by Marley, the head of Marlian Records, his former label. He also asked his fans to hold Marley responsible if any harm came his way.

Since Mohbad’s demise, thousands of Nigerians have called for the ban of Marlian Records, while nationwide protests have been held to demand justice for the singer.

On September 18, the Lagos police inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe Mohbad’s death, and subsequently on September 21, the police exhumed Mohbad’s corpse for autopsy and are awaiting the results.

Marley first spoke about Mohbad’s death on September 15. The record label boss mourned his former signee while calling for an investigation into his demise.

He would later put out another statement in response to a police invitation for investigation on September 26.

He said he has been “out of the country since August 31, 2023,” adding that he would honour the police invitation and fully cooperate with the investigation.

Marley also insisted that “I have no hand in Mohbad’s death” and “certainly have no reason to be a fugitive”.

Naira Marley also claimed Mohbad battled with mental issues before his death.

He said he tried to seek help for Mohbad after learning about the late singer’s “mental health issues” from an associate.

The Lagos state judiciary has begun a coroner’s inquest to ascertain the cause of Mohbad’s death.