The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) say they will commence the planned nationwide strike from midnight today, Monday.

The strike is to protest the beating of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero and others in Owerri, Imo State on November 1, as well of the pending labour issues in Imo State.

Labour had on November 7, resolved to declare a nationwide strike by Tuesday, November 14, if their demands were not met.

More details later…