JUST IN: NLC demands N794,000 minimum wage for workers in S’West

The South West zonal branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded N794,000 as the new national minimum wage for workers in the zone.

The labour union through the chairperson of the Lagos State chapter of the NLC, Funmi Sessi, made the demand during her presentation at the ongoing public hearing of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage in Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

Sessi disclosed that the demand was jointly agreed on by all the members of the union in the South West .

President Bola Tinubu, through Vice President Kashim Shettima, inaugurated a 37-member panel on the new minimum wage in the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja on January 30, 2024.

