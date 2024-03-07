Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

JUST IN: NLC demands N794,000 minimum wage for workers in S'West

The South West zonal branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded N794,000 as the new national minimum wage for workers in the zone.

The labour union through the chairperson of the Lagos State chapter of the NLC, Funmi Sessi, made the demand during her presentation at the ongoing public hearing of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage in Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

Sessi disclosed that the demand was jointly agreed on by all the members of the union in the South West .

President Bola Tinubu, through Vice President Kashim Shettima, inaugurated a 37-member panel on the new minimum wage in the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja on January 30, 2024.

More subsequently…

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

  1. Mickykarim

    March 7, 2024 at 4:24 pm

    FROM A GOVERNMENT THAT IS BARELY A YEAR IN OFFICE ON THE SADDLE.

    It is high time somebody talks some senses into the empty cranium of the MISLEADING goons in charge at the labour union offices in Nigeria. The feed fat does not yet get it. Ajaigboro quipped that the government should face governance and leave politics.

    It is the MISDIRECTED and MISLED NLC that should stop the USELESS UNWARRANTED pointless strikes and be reasonable. https://mickykarim.blog/2024/03/07/spurious-thoughtless-staccatos-in-nigeria/

    Reply

