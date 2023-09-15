JUST IN: Nigeria’s inflation rises to 25.80% in August – NBS

Nigeria’s headline inflation rose to 25.80% in August, from 24.08% recorded in July.

This was disclosed in the latest CPI inflation report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The August 2023 headline inflation rate represents a 1.72% point increase when compared to July 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 5.27% points higher than in August 2022, which stood at 20.52%.

This indicates that the year-on-year headline inflation rate in August 2023 was higher than in the same month of the previous year, namely August 2022.

