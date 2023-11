OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria recorded 2.4 percent growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023.

This is according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its GDP report for Q3, released on Friday.

The growth rate is higher than the 2.25 percent recorded in the same quarter last year and higher than the second quarter 2023 growth of 2.51 percent.

The bureau said the growth rate was driven by the services sector.

More subsequently…