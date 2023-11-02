JUST IN: National Assembly passes N2.17trn 2023 supplementary budget

The National Assembly on Thursday, passed the controversial N2.17trn 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill after third reading.

The bill was passed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives at a joint sitting on Thursday.

The Senate had adopted the report of the harmonized sittings of both red and green chambers on the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill as submitted by Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (APC Ogun West).

More to follow…