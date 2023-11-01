Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator-elect for Kogi Central, has rejected the congratulatory message sent to her by Governor Yahaya Bello, alleging that he tried to kill her during the 2023 election.

Reacting in Channels TV’s Politics Today program, Akpoti-Uduaghan said that Bello’s attempt to rig the election in favour of his candidate was not the beauty of democracy.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations come after Bello congratulated her on her victory following the dismissal of an appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Abubakar Ohere.

The state Election Petitions Tribunal, in September, had declared Akpoti-Uduaghan winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial election, PUNCH reports. It also invalidated the victory of Ohere.

The tribunal chairman, Justice K. A. Orjiako, delivered the unanimous judgment of the three-person panel, revealing that Ohere’s results were inflated in nine polling units in the Ajaokuta Local Government Area.