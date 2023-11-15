The National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have suspended the ongoing strike.

The unions said on Wednesday night that the suspension followed the intervention of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The National Deputy Vice-President of the TUC, Tommy Etim, made this known in an interview with Punch in Abuja.

“The NEC of the NLC and the TUC have suspended the strike. We did this based on our trust for the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, who gave us his words,” he said.