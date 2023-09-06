JUST IN: Labour Party rejects PEPC judgement, says justice not served

The Labour Party (LP) has rejected the judgement delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPC) on Wednesday.

Recall that the tribunal had dismissed petitions by the party and its presidential candidate in the 2023 poll, Peter Obi, stating that they did not prove their cases against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

However, the National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, who stated the party’s position in a press release, noted that the decision of the tribunal was a miscarriage of justice.

He said, “The Labour Party watched with dismay and trepidation the dismissal of petitions by the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani today and we reject the outcome of the judgment in its entirety because justice was not served and it did not reflect the law and the desire of the people.

“Nigerians were witnesses to the electoral robbery that took place on February 25, 2023, which was globally condemned but the Tribunal in its wisdom refused to accept the obvious.

“What is at stake is democracy and we will not relent until the people will prevail.

“We salute the doggedness of our team of lawyers who fearlessly exposed the wrath in our system. We can only weep for democracy in Nigeria but we refuse to give up on Nigeria.”

Ifoh noted that details of the party’s position would be presented after consultation with its lawyers when the certified true copy of the judgement is made available to them.

“We urge all lovers of democracy to remain focused and hopeful because a new Nigeria is possible,” the statement further said.