JUST IN: IGP orders arrest of naira sellers

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the arrest and prosecution of individuals selling or abusing the naira.

The police boss, on Friday, instructed the deputy inspector-general of police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) and the assistant inspector-general of police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to place their officers on high alert.

According to him, all individuals engaged in the sale or abuse of the naira notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should be prosecuted.

More to follow…