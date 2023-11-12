JUST IN: Hope Uzodimma wins contentious Imo governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Hope Uzodimma, the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State.
The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Prof Abayomi Fashina, who was the state Returning Officer declared Uzodimma re-elected on Sunday morning at about 10 am after over eight hours of collation of local government results.
“That you Hope Uzodimma of APC having satisfied the law is hereby returned elected,” Fashina declared.
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who came second, polled a total vote of 71,503.
While that of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Athan Achonu came third position with a total number of 64,081 votes in the election marred by intimidation and alleged irregularities.
SEE LGA RESULTS SO FAR COLLATED IMO:
Oru West LGA
Accredited voters 42965
APC – 38026
LP – 1867
PDP – 987
Total valid votes – 41373
Total votes cast – 42318
Njaba LGA
Accredited Voters – 12098
APC – 8110
LP – 995
PDP – 2404
Valid votes – 11736
Total votes – 12030
Owerri North LGA
Registered voters – 134555
Accredited voters – 18398
APC – 8536
LP – 4386
PDP – 3449
Valid votes – 17440
Total votes cast – 18016
Nwangele LGA
Registered voters – 55535
Accredited voters – 33259
APC – 29282
LP – 895
PDP – 2132
Valid votes – 32597
Votes cast – 32959
Owerri Municipal LGA
Registered voters – 134169
Accredited voters – 11110
APC – 5324
LP – 2914
PDP – 2180
Valid votes – 10813
Votes cast – 11054
Orsu LGA
Accredited voters – 19139
APC – 18003
LP – 813
PDP – 624
Valid votes 19589
Votes cast 19795
Okigwe LGA
Registered voters – 75410
Accredited voters – 63935
APC – 55585
LP – 2655
PDP – 1688
Valid votes – 62970
Total votes cast – 63935
Ideato South LGA
Registered voters – 79361
Accredited voters – 21935
APC – 16891
LP – 1649
PDP – 2469
Valid votes – 21370
Total votes cast – 21650
Onuimo LGA
Registered voters – 36717
Accredited voters – 18405
APC – 13434
LP – 1753
PDP – 2676
Valid votes – 18240
Total votes cast – 18276
Ngor-Okpala LGA
Registered voters – 102048
Accredited voters – 22111
APC – 14143
LP – 2716
PDP – 3451
Valid votes – 21492
Total votes cast – 22003
Oru East LGA
Registered voters – 85080
Accredited voters – 74324
APC – 67315
LP – 3443
PDP – 2202
Valid votes – 74286
Total votes cast – 74290
Isu LGA
Registered voters – 55203
Accredited voters – 15974
APC – 11312
LP – 1253
PDP – 2508
Valid votes – 15776
Total votes cast – 15932
Ahiazu Mbaise LGA
Registered voters – 98887
Accredited voters – 16097
APC – 8369
LP – 2214
PDP – 3507
Valid votes – 15353
Total votes cast – 15878
Nkwerre LGA
Registered voters – 59926
Accredited voters – 26993
APC – 22488
LP – 1320
PDP – 2632
Valid votes – 26764
Total votes cast – 26906
Aboh Mbaise LGA
Registered voters – 111207
Accredited voters – 16084
APC – 9638
LP – 2455
PDP – 1724
Valid votes – 15415
Total votes cast – 15790
Owerri West LGA
Registered voters – 140242
Accredited voters – 16296
APC – 9205
LP – 2597
PDP – 3305
Valid votes – 15712
Total votes cast – 16223
Isiala Mbano LGA
Registered voters – 99076
Accredited voters – 15911
APC – 10860
LP – 2419
PDP – 1659
Valid votes – 15202
Total votes cast – 15531
Obowo LGA
Registered voters – 68690
Accredited voters – 22214
APC – 17514
LP – 3404
PDP – 712
Total valid votes – 21907
Total votes cast – 22171
Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA
Registered voters – 91272
Accredited – 16971
APC – 8473
LP – 3332
PDP – 2737
Valid votes – 16282
Oguta LGA
Registered voters – 95152
Accredited voters – 64260
APC – 57310
LP – 1941
PDP – 2653
Valid votes – 63675
Total votes cast – 63947
Ikeduru LGA
Registered voters – 119987
Accredited voters – 33662
APC – 22356
LP – 1377
PDP – 7258
Valid votes – 32183
Total votes cast – 32712
Ehime Mbano LGA
Registered voters – 79212
Accredited voters – 13027
APC – 6632
LP – 4958
PDP – 681
Valid votes – 12484
Total votes cast – 12782
Orlu LGA
Registered voters – 103223
Accredited voters – 49229
APC – 37614
LP – 2424
PDP – 3690
Valid votes – 48027
Total votes cast – 48386
Ohaji Egbema LGA
Registered voters – 107456
Accredited – 21366
APC – 14962
LP – 1506
PDP – 3694
Valid votes – 20755
Total votes cast – 21249
Ideato North LGA
Registered voters – 86905
Accredited voters – 9609
APC – 5271
LP – 1522
PDP – 2062
Valid votes – 9161
Total votes cast – 9550
Ihitte Uboma LGA
Registered voters – 52108
Accredited voters – 17537
APC – 11099
LP – 2766
PDP – 3077
Valid votes – 17358
Total votes cast – 17537
Mbaitoli LGA
Registered voters – 153283
Accredited Voters – 24186
APC – 12556
LP – 4007
PDP – 5343
Valid votes 23014
Total votes cast 23986