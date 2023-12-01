JUST IN: Gunmen attack residence of Kogi INEC REC

Gunmen in the early hours of Friday, attacked the residence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi State.

INEC who disclosed this in a statement shared via it’s X account on Friday, said the armed men engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived.

The statement noted that while no lives were lost, property was destroyed in the ensuing gun battle.

“A team of combined security personnel have been deployed to protect the residence.This incident occurred a day after a mob besieged our state office,” the statement added.

“We call for a thorough investigation and enhanced security protection for our personnel and assets in Kogi State.”

https://x.com/inecnigeria/status/1730509030647271556?s=20