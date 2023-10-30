Hon. Edison Ehie, the recently suspended Majority leader of Rivers State House of assembly, has emerged new speaker of the assembly.

Ehie, a loyalist of the embattled governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara, was earlier suspended by members of the assembly loyal to Nyesom Wike, the former governor of the state, now minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking after his election, Ehie promised to uphold the rule of law, assuring that he will not betray his colleagues and Rivers people.

Chief Judge of Rivers state, Simeon Amadi has also been suspended.