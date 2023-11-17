JUST IN: FG arraigns Emefiele over alleged procurement fraud

The federal government, on Friday, arraigned Godwin Emefiele, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), at the federal capital territory high court in Abuja for alleged procurement fraud.

The government has reduced the criminal charges preferred against the embattled former CBN chief to six.

The trial has been stalled three times so far. On Wednesday, the trial was stalled due to the nationwide strike action embarked upon by organised labour.

More to follow…