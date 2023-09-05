JUST IN: Embattled Edo deputy gov withdraws suit against Obaseki

Philip Shuaibu, the deputy governor of Edo State, has withdrawn the suit he filed against the state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the deputy governor said due to intervention from “well-meaning citizens of Edo”, he has instructed his solicitors to withdraw the suit.

Shuaibu had in the the suit filed at a federal high court in Abuja, listed the inspector-general of police, state security service, governor of Edo, speaker of Edo state house of assembly, and chief judge of Edo state, as first to fifth defendants, respectively.

The deputy governor had asked the court to restrain the governor, the speaker of the state assembly, and the chief judge, from “initiating impeachment proceedings or sanctioning any impeachment” against him.

More to follow…