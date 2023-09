Philip Shaibu, the embattled deputy governor of Edo State, has begged Godwin Obaseki, the state governor, for forgiveness.

Both men have been at loggerheads over the deputy governor’s quest to succeed the governor.

Shaibu, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists, which is currently ongoing in his Benin City residence on Thursday, asked Governor Obaseki to forgive and forget.

Details subsequently