JUST IN: Douye Diri wins Bayelsa governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Governor Douye Diri as the winner of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election.

Diri, the incumbent governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, defeated his closest rival and a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Silva of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The incumbent governor polled 175,295 votes to defeat Sylva, a former governor of the state who had 110,108 according to the result declared by INEC.