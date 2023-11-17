JUST IN: Court sends Emefiele to Kuje Prison

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, ordered the remand of Godwin Emefiele, the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to Kuje Correctional facility pending ruling on his bail application.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned the former bank chief on a six-count amended charge.

This is coming days after he was granted bail by another court in Abuja.

Emefiele was arraigned before Justice Hamza Muazu.

Mathew Burkaa, SAN, his counsel, had moved the application for his bail but Rotimi Oyedepo, the EFCC counsel, opposed on behalf of the Federal Government.

After listening arguments, Justice Muazu said he needed a little time to study the exhibits supplied by Emefiele to support his request for bail.

He thereafter, adjourned the case till November 22, 2023.

Details later…