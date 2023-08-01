Award-winning Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, on Tuesday, joined Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the vice presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja.

The tribunal is expected to adopt the written addresses of Obi, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the All Progressives Congress, and Bola Tinubu’s petitions.

Earlier, the tribunal reserved judgment on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku and Obi are challenging the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election.