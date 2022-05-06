President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, told Igbo leaders to allow the court take final decision in the case of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Buhari stated during a meeting he had with the South-East leaders, including the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at the new Government House, Abakaliki

The President, who has ended his two-day working visit to the State, pointed out that the determination of the court on the matter was necessary.

The Igbo leaders had requested for the release of Kanu to douse tensions in the zone.