Bandits have reportedly killed seven personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in an ambush in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

Dateline Nigeria learnt that an unspecified number of vigilantes and a policeman were also killed in the ambush.

The victims were taken to the mortuary of Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna, just a stone throw from the NSCDC Kaduna command.

It was learnt that the Kaduna State NSCDC commandant, Idris Yahya Adah and other senior officers of the corps were at the hospital.

