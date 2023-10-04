JUST IN: Bandits attack Katsina university, abduct female students

Bandits in the early hours of Wednesday, invaded the student dormitories of the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA), Katsina State, abducting five female students.

Reports said the incident happened at the students’ off-campus dormitories behind Mariamoh Ajiri school, close to Wednesday Market in Dutsinma.

A relative of one of the victims identified as Muhammad Fatima, who hails from Lafiagi town of Kwara State, is quoted to have confirmed the latest abduction on Wednesday morning.

It was gathered that three of the abducted students hailed from Kwara State, one is from Kano and another is from Niger State.

The students from Kwara are identified as Muhammad Fatima, Bello Fatima Zara, and Adam Rahmatallahi. The names of the two other students have not been identified at the time of filing this report.

Students confirmed that following a similar incident at the Federal University in Gusau in Zamfara State, the FUDMA authorities instructed all their students to remain indoors from 10pm.

The head of the Public Relations Unit of the university, Habibu Umar Aminu, confirmed that the incident happened around 2am on Wednesday, adding that efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims.

The police spokesperson in Katsina State, ASP Sadiq Aliyu Abubakar, said that one person suspected of giving information to the terrorists was arrested.

He stated that some people were also arrested for their suspected involvement in the abduction.

Aliyu said that there were coordinated efforts to rescue the students unharmed.