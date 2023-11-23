The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed the election of Abdullahi Sule as governor of Nasarawa state, reversing the verdict of the state governorship election petition tribunal, which sacked Governor Sule, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices, on Monday, held that Sule was validly elected governor.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Sule as winner of the election with 347,209 votes.

David Ombugadu, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled second with 283,016 votes.

However, the PDP candidate rejected the outcome of the governorship election, citing alleged irregularities.

On October 2, the election petition tribunal in Lafia nullified Sule’s victory and declared Ombugadu as winner of the poll.