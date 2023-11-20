JUST IN: Appeal Court upholds election of Hyacinth Alia as Benue gov

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the election of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia as governor of Benue state.

Fr. Alia was declared the winner of the governorship election that was held in March. He polled 473,933 votes to be declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

But Titus Uba, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue, filed a petition challenging Alia’s victory.

Ibrahim Karaye, chairman of the three-member tribunal panel, said they lacked jurisdiction to hear the petition because it is a pre-election matter.

In September, the governorship tribunal affirmed Alia’s victory.

More subsequently…