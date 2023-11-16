The Appeal Court in Abuja will by 10am on Friday, November 17, 2023, deliver judgment in the Kano State governorship election dispute between Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Nasiru Gawuna of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court had on November 6, 2023, reserved judgment in the appeal by the state governor, Yusuf, who is challenging his removal by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal nullified Yusuf’s election on September 20 by declaring 165,663 of his votes invalid.