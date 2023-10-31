The Court of Appeal has declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduagana as the duly elected candidate for the Kogi Central Senatorial Election held in February 2023.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking in merit.

Recall that the state’s Election Petitions Tribunal had in September declared Akpoti-Uduagana, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial election.

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice K. A. Orjiako, delivered the unanimous judgment of the three-man panel, revealing that Ohere’s results were inflated in nine polling units in the Ajaokuta Local Government Area.