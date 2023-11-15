The Court of Appeal in Lagos, on Wednesday, affirmed the victory of Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the state governorship election and dismissed the suit filed by Abdulazeez Adediran, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a unanimous decision delivered on Wednesday, the three-member panel led by Yargata Nimpar dismissed the grounds on appeal raised by Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

The panel affirmed the judgement of the tribunal that upheld the victory of Sanwo-Olu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress as the elected governor of Lagos, in the March 18 election.

