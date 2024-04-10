Entertainment
JUST IN: Actor Junior Pope dies in boat mishap
Junior Pope Odonwodo, a popular Nollywood actor, popularly called, Jnr Pope has died, aged 39.
Sources said Pope died on Wednesday afternoon during a boat trip while filming in Asaba, the Delta State capital, alongside two other individuals yet to be identified.
His body was recovered and rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed death.
The Delta State Chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emma Onyemeziem who confirmed to development, said his corpse has been deposited in the morgue.
