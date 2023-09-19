JUST IN: Abia gov, Alex Otti appoints new special assistants, others

Dr. Alex Otti, governor of Abia State, has announced the appointment of 14 individuals as special assistants, heads of various government agencies, among others.

The new appointments were contained in a statement issued by Kazie Uko, the chief press secretary to the governor on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the new appointments are as follows:

1. Kingsley Nkemakolam Agomoh – GM, Umuahia Capital Development Authority

2. Justice K. C. Nwankpa (Retired) – Ombudsman

3. Prof. Udochukwu Ogbonna – Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue (Subject to Confirmation of Abia HOA)

4. Dr. Lilian Ezenwa – Senior Special Assistant, Ease of Doing Business

5. Prof. Vincent Eze Onwe – Provost, Abia State College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu

6. Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu – Principal Secretary/Chief Strategy Officer

7. Godson Anucha – Senior Special Assistant, Labour Relations

8. Miss Ure Abazie – DGM, Abia State Orientation Agency

9. Dr. Idika Mba Idika – Head, Government House Clinic.

10. Charles Egonye – Technical Assistant to the Governor.

11. Miss Elizabeth Chibuzor Chijioke – Special Assistant, Digital Economy

12. Okezie Ezengwa – DGM, ASEPA, Aba

13. David Anyaele – Special Assistant, Persons Living with Disabilities

14. Kenechukwu Nwosu – Special Adviser, Education