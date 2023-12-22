Julius Berger‘s ED, Bayi named Africa’s Construction Person of the Year

Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi, the Executive Director, Administration of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, last weekend won the ‘Continental Construction Person of The Year’ Award.

Organised by the African International Housing Show, the annual African housing development excellence sward is aimed at celebrating professional achievements of individuals and companies in the housing construction and development industry across the African built environment.

According to the organisers, this year’s event is an incredible opportunity to honour outstanding achievements and innovations in the housing sector across Africa.

The organisers added that from groundbreaking architecture to sustainable housing solutions, it recognises individuals and organisations that are shaping the future of housing on the continent.

Emerged as the Construction Person of the Year 2023 in Africa, he elated Bayi after receiving the award plaque from the Chairman of the Board of African International Housing Show, Suleiman Hassan, said, “after four decades of dedicated service to the engineering construction industry, I have been recognised as the 2023 Construction Person of the Year at the foremost Housing development arena in Africa.

“There can be no better way to be told that I have done well in the industry; I am delighted.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Hassan described the night as a night of reward for the contribution of the awardees among others to housing and construction in Africa.

The awardee, Bayi, a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Building, and executive director, administration of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, was accompanied to the landmark event by Assistant Liaison Manager, AFP, Alhaji Ahmed Isa Kaita and the company’s Acting Senior Media Relations Manager, Emmanuel Isibor.