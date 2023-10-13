Julius Berger Plc improved her Corporate Social Responsibility portfolio of initiatives to benefit its host communities across the country recently, when it donated a block of classrooms and Principal’s Office to Government Day Junior Secondary School, Boyi, Gurara L.G.A, in Niger State.

At the event, after a brief introduction of the Julius Berger team and opening remarks by the leader of the company’s CSR team, Engr. Yusuf Ibrahim, the Principal of the school, Mr Bala Ishaku Dodo said, “the importance of education and a conducive learning environment cannot be overemphasized. Before now, this building was an incomplete one, and there was not a roof and chairs for our classrooms,” adding that, “…initially, we had to wait for the primary school students to finish their classes to enable the junior secondary students go in for their classes in the afternoon.

Bala Ishaku Dodo further stated that, “Julius Berger Nigeria Plc came to our school’s rescue and not only gave us this beautiful structure, but also provided us with students’ and teachers’ chairs, a Principal’s office, and a toilet. The excitement on our children’s faces clearly shows that Julius Berger has given them an amazing gift and we cannot be more grateful. On behalf of the Management and students, we say a very big thank you to Julius Berger.”

Speaking at the event, the Acting Village Head, John Nasara JP, who couldn’t withhold his excitement said, “Words aren’t enough to express my excitement. With this donation, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has not only touched the hearts of the students, but also left an indelible mark in the hearts of our community. Through this donation, Julius Berger has showed us the actual meaning of kindness and has exhibited it by giving back to the society. We are grateful and may God bless the company with every good and kind gift.

The Secretary of the Hausa Community, Umar Abdulkareem Kauru, who was also present at the handing over of the project said, “…we are very excited for the helpful actions taken by Julius Berger. Looking at the smiles on our children’s faces gives me so much joy. We appreciate God first and then Julius Berger for what they have done today. We are so grateful.”

The Head Boy of the school, Michael E. Daniel, who was also present at the event said, “I want to thank Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for providing us with this block of classrooms. We appreciate how much Julius Berger is concerned about our education and all the company’s efforts towards our community. On behalf of my fellow students, I say thank you to Julius Berger.”

At the company’s next donations stop at Ahmed Idris Kura Community Science and Technical College, Arewa Kura, Kura L.G.A, Kano State, Julius Berger’s CSR efforts were also commended and gratefully acknowledged by the school management and the students.

The Principal of the school, Falalu Kabiru Ahmed, was effusive with thanks and prayers for Julius Berger. “…I want to specially thank Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for providing us with this block of classrooms. We had just two classroom blocks and could not afford to admit more children into our school due to lack of learning spaces. Thankfully, this very thoughtful gesture came to us at a time when we really needed it, and we do not take this for granted. God gave us what we really desired and He did that through Julius Berger. On behalf of the staff, parents and the pupils of Ahmed Idris Kura Community Science and Technical College, Arewa Kura, I say a very big thank you to the company.”

The Village Head, Abubakar Tijjani Abubakar, said, “I am extremely grateful to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for this significant contribution made to our school and also our community. I also want to take out time to also thank the entire management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. This company, indeed, has written its name boldly in our community anals.”

The College Director, Mr. Salisu Kura, who was present at the event, thanked the company also for the CSR donation gifted to the school, adding that, “Asides this, Julius Berger also helped to repair certain areas within the school premises which had potholes and were water-logged and as such, the students were previously restricted from accessing certain points in the school. He added that with Julius Berger’s intervention, the bad portions had been repaired for free and easier movement. We are happy. I pray God reward and bless the company continuously.”

The Julius Berger delegation to the event was led by the AKR Project Manager, Finn Drosdowski and ably supported by the Project Coordinator, Engr. Yusuf Ibrahim. Other Julius Berger officials at the events in Niger and Kano States include Akeem Lawal, Michael Ashofor and Olivia Uzoma.