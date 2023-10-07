Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, on Friday, celebrated the maiden edition of its Annual Cultural Day amid fanfare with staff, Nigerians and expatriates representing the various tribes in the country.

The event which was celebrated nationwide both in the Head office in Abuja as well as at all the operational regions and sites of the Julius Berger Group, saw staff resplendently dressed in diverse local attires exhibiting the rich culture of the peoples of Nigeria.

In Abuja, the Head of Human Resources Department, Olorunfemi Ojomo kickstarted the event when he welcomed staff members and other guests, encouraging all to savour the significance of the ceremony as a celebration of the rich and diverse culture of the warm and lively Nigerian society.

Other Management staff at the ceremony included the Regional Manager of the company’s Region Central North (RCN) Engr. Oliver Berger, Project Coordinator, Engr. Dr. Ismaila Amodu Mohammed, Head of Human Resources Directorate, Alexander Conford, the Senior Contracts Manager, Barrister (Mrs) Omonigho Brown, the Company’s Chief Risk Officer, Mrs Shakira Mustapha, and a host of other senior and junior as well many expatriate staff of the company.

At the Ijora Lagos Office of Region West of the company, Regional Manager, Commercial, Alexander Bauer and his Technical colleague, Christl Thomas led the staff to the unique celebration of Nigeria culture with Bauer saying that the event is the company’s way of identifying with the rich culture of the people of Nigeria.

He called on the staff to always be proud of their respective cultures as diverse as they are, adding that their diversity generates interests that strengthen, unify and galvanise them together as one big family. The Day, he said, even as he added that the Day is now in the company’s Calendar planned to be an annual event following the successful inauguration.

Christl Thomas, the Regional Manager (Technical) who dressed up at the event as a proud representative of the South-eastern Igbo tribe, did not mince words in saying that, “…today we all stand up to represent each Nigerian tribe as possible. We are harnessing our cultural diversity by dressing in any Nigerian tribal dress and tasting local delicacies including soups and other foods. We are celebrating our maiden Cultural Day. It marks the celebration of our cultural diversity here in Nigeria and we hope to reap all the benefits that derive from such values that will enhance the operational efficiency of all staff.“

In preparing for the event, the Human Resource Department in underscoring the seriousness that Management attached to the event had informed the workers that only employees whose jobs require the use of PPEs or wearing of uniforms were exempted. Thus, all other personnel joyfully participated as one happy corporate family in their diverse and colourful Nigerian traditional attires at the clearly exciting event.

The Abuja and Ijora Lagos events as well as at other sites like Uyo, Akwa Ibom State were marked by visits to the designated booths for photo sessions and posting on social media handles with hashtags #HarnessingOurDiversity ~JBNCulturalDay; #CelebratingJBDiversity, fashion show on blue carpet amidst more photo sessions and presentations from a few cultural dances.

Traditional foods from all sections of the country were on display and later served to staff and guests as refreshments.