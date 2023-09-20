The first phase construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project had been completed and delivered to ensure free traffic flow, according to the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha.

Kesha said that phase one was completed and delivered before the mid-September date promised by the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi.

She said phase one of the project was for the construction of the main carriageway to ensure smooth rides and free flow of traffic which had been achieved adding that the ongoing construction on the highway median drains, were minor works that would not affect traffic.

“We delivered the main carriageway before September 15. The work, for ease of construction and administration, was divided into three phases.

“The phase one is to allow the major carriageway from Chanage Zero to 43 to be completed.

“That is the phase one which has been delivered now by the contractor.

“The phase two comprises the overhead bridges, the pedestrian bridges and then the interchange. That one is phase two, we are about moving into that”, she said.

Kesha, who is in charge of Section One reconstruction/rehabilitation of the project, which spans Ojota in Lagos to Sagamu Interchange, explained that there are measures to tackle worn out expansion joints on the Long Bridge.

The controller said the damaged expansion joints would be replaced soon in the second phase of the project.

She said that repairs of the expansion joints were reserved for the second phase to reduce discomfort of road users.

“We will change all of the expansion joints on Long Bridge”, she said.

She said that the drains on the Long Bridge were recently cleaned, but a contractor had been mobilsed to return to site for continuous evacuation of the drains.