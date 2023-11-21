Julius Berger donates food items to orphanages in Rivers

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, in continuation of its compassionate empathy with host communities, recently extended its ‘Food for our Communities’ CSR campaign to orphanages in Rivers State, where the company donated food items to feed the orphans.

In commemoration of the World Humanitarian Day 2023, the visit and food donations by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc spanned five orphanages within the state, including Compassion Centre in Nkpogu, Port Harcourt, Badamia Association Home for Children in Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt, and Our Lady Mother of Perpetual Help Charisma Home in Elele Expressway, Omagwa. Lemu Orphanage Home in Church Road, Rukpokwu, and David Bassey Ikpeme Foundation and Homes in Okpara Wechie Street, Eagle Island, also received generous contributions.

Speaking at the Compassion Centre, Julius Berger’s Project Coordinator, South-south/South east operations, Chief Sam Ngbor, who led the company’s CSR delegation, expressed the company’s support for the invaluable work carried out by these charitable organisations. Chief Ngbor emphasized the importance of shelter, education and parental care for these young ones and presented the donated items, which included essential food supplies, and toiletries.

He said, “…this donation is an expression of our company’s support to charity organisations like you and the work that you do, particularly in the provision of shelter, education, and parental care to these little ones…, the inclusion of toiletries illustrates the organisation’s awareness of the importance of hygiene to good health and wellbeing”.

The impact of Julius Berger’s contributions was palpable, as expressed by Sister Maureen Anoje, the Director of the Centre, who described the donation as “a huge gift” and offered her heartfelt gratitude.

Angella George Umoren, the Project Coordinator at the Badamia Home for Children, also expressed her excitement at the relief from the burden of food supply, saying that the donation would sustain them for a month or more.

She conveyed the immense gratitude of the Badamia Family and stressed the significance of this support during the economic hardships they faced. “I am supper excited by the donation made today by Julius Berger, because the burden of catering for food supply in this orphanage has been taken care of for one month or more. I am exceedingly grateful and on behalf of the Badamia Family, we say a very big thank you to Julius Berger”, Angella said.

Brother Samuel Vopnu of Lemu Children Home expressed the profound impact of Julius Berger’s contribution, acknowledging that it would greatly alleviate their situation. “Our food store is receiving very good quantity of food stuffs and we want to say thank you to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc”, he said.

At David Bassey Ikpeme Foundation and Home, the Julius Berger team was warmly welcomed by happy children bearing welcome banners.

Mrs. Koko Bassey, the Executive Director, conveyed the foundation’s profound appreciation, recognizing the company’s intervention during a challenging time.The lively atmosphere at Our Lady Mother of Perpetual Help Charisma Children Home, Omiagwa, was further enhanced by music and dancing performed by the children.

Rev Sis. Mary Jane Patrick, deputizing for the Mother General of the home, expressed their heartfelt joy and gratitude. She emphasised the Home’s reliance on goodwill donations, highlighting the scarcity of recent contributions and commending Julius Berger for their generosity, particularly in providing much needed items such as children’s milk.

“Recently donations come sparingly, but Juluis Berger has brought a lot to us today. For instance, the children milk cost a lot and we are pleasantly surprised by the amount of it that you have brought to us. Julius Berger is a giver and not a ‘beggar’. May the Lord continue to bless your company, management and staff and help you to grow from strength to strength”, said Rev. Sr. Mary Jane.

The team, led by Chief Sam Ngbor, also included Mr. Michael Ashofor from the company’s Corporate Communications department and Hon. Chike Chijoke, the Community Liaison Officer for the company at its Precast Yard Site.