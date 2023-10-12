Julius Berger commences work on Aba-Port Harcourt road

Julius Berger has begun work on the 6.8-kilometer Port Harcourt road in Aba, Abia State.

Dr. Alex Otti, the state governor, is billed to officially fag off the project on Thursday.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, during a briefing after the Executive Council meeting led by the governor. He mentioned that the road has been in bad shape for a long time and that Governor Alex Otti managed to accomplish what previous administrations couldn’t in just four months.

Prince Kanu also mentioned that several other roads in Aba, including Umuimo, Udeagbala, MCC, and Old Express, are ready for commissioning. They are making progress in fixing potholes in Umuahia, and the Ossah-Abia Tower expansion project is 80% complete.

Aba and Umuahia have become active construction sites, and they plan to lay asphalt on Uzuakoli Road. They’ve also earmarked Alayi and Ozuitem roads for rehabilitation.

Prince Kanu expressed concern about street trading in major cities, especially Aba. The government will now enforce strict compliance to address this issue.