Jubilation as actor, Junior Pope wakes up after treatment in hospital

Junior Pope Odonwodo, popular Nollywood actor, who was reported dead after a boat mishap while attempting to cross the River Niger, has been revived, sparking jubilation in Asaba, Delta State

Business Hallmark had reported that the 39-year-old actor reportedly drowned while in an engine boat attempting to cross River Niger during a movie filming.

A filmmaker, Sam Olatunji, had confirmed the news of Jr Pope’s reported death on Wednesday.

He posted on Instagram, “Junior Pope Passes on. Sad day for Nollywood.

“Four actors including Jnr Pope fell into Anam River on their way to location and their bodies have been recovered. What a sad day for Nollywood. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.

“Multiple sources confirm this sad development to us.”

However, in an update on the incident, the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed that the actor was revived and receiving treatment in a hospital.

Rollas had earlier confirmed that Pope drowned in the water alongside others at a movie location.

Also, some videos making the rounds on social media show that the actor was later revived with fans seen Jubilating over the development

