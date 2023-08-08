Joy as Twitter starts paying Nigerian content creators

Microblogging platform, Twitter, now known as X, has begun paying Nigerian creators who meet criteria for payment.

Some creators say they received payments from the site, as part of its ad-revenue sharing programme for creators.

Elon Musk, Twitter owner, began paying eligible US Blue subscribers (now known as X premium) in July after he announced the initiative in February.

Some verified Nigerian users reported they’ve received notifications about incoming deposits — including one user claiming he’s set to receive over N430,000. The rewards are based on ads in replies to eligible users’ content.

Eligible users must be subscribed to Twitter Blue and have earned more than five million tweet impressions each month for the last three months and have a Stripe payment account, says Twitter.

The program incentivizes creators who contribute popular content that drives ads — rewarding accounts that help Twitter make money. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue starting in the replies to their posts.