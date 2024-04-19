Nation
Join: Gov Alex Otti lecture at John Hopkins University tonight
Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, will be speaking live at The Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Affairs (SAIS) in a few hours from now, a statement by Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary said.
Governor Otti will be speaking on the topic: “State Governance and Economic Transitions: Meeting the Challenges.”
Programme Details:
Friday, April 19, 2024
4:30 – 6:00 pm (starting 9.15pm Nigerian time)
JHU Bloomberg Center – Theater
555 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Washington, DC 20001
This is a FREE event but registration is required. Please go here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/state-governance-and-economic-transitions-meeting-the-challenges-tickets-881031257207?aff=oddtdtcreator