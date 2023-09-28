The United States (US) President, Joe Biden, has appointed two Nigerian-American professionals, Osagie Imasogie and Chineye Ogwumike, as special advisers.

The two appointees are part of the 12 members of the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States.

The appointment was contained in a statement released by the State House on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

The members include Silvester Scott Beaman who will chair the council, Mimi E. Alemayehou, Rosalind Brewer, Viola Davis, Helene D. Gayle, Patrick Hubert Gaspard, C.D. Glin, Osagie Imasogie, Almaz Negash, Chinenye Joy Ogwumike, Ham K. Serunjogi, and Kevin Young.

The members of the council will serve for the 2023-2025 term.

According to the statement, the establishment of the council was aimed at enhancing dialogue between United States officials and the African Diaspora.

The statement reads in part, “The Council’s members include individuals who have distinguished themselves in government, sports, c “They will provide invaluable guidance to reinforce cultural, social, political, and economic ties between the U.S. and Africa, and promote trade, investment, and educational exchanges between the United States and Africa.’’

Congratulating the duo on the appointment, the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said their recognition and appointment into the 12-member advisory council is a motivation for other Nigerians and Africans in general.

According to a statement on Wednesday by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the commission’s Spokesman, Dabiri-Erewa said, “The nomination of the two great Nigerians into the advisory council is a welcome development.’’