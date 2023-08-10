The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Plc., Mr Adesola Adeduntan, has said that the new technology and digital service experience introduced into the banking system of the bank will go a long way to curb forgery, fraud and other forms of vices in the banking sector which will not affect services being rendered by the staff.

Adeduntan gave the assurance during the launch of the second fully automated Digital Xperience Centre of the branch of the bank at the University of Ibadan.

According to him, the days of customers getting stranded is gone with the digital technology of the centre, adding that customers can now walk into the location and conduct their banking services without having to interact with any human being.

“There are machines here that issue debit cards. The Robot can help you to make enquiries and you can work with the Robot to open an account. It can also help you block your account in case you suspect any fraud.

“The new technology and digital service is the first of its kind, we are the first bank in Nigeria that has started this digital experience centre. The first one was located at our branch, Adetokunbo Ademola Street on Victoria Island, Lagos.

“We purposefully chose the branch at the University of Ibadan for the second location because of the advance initiative in the city of Ibadan because we believe that the students, lecturers and customers all over the neighbourhood will benefit significantly from making use of the facility”.

Adeduntan said the Digital Experience Centre is a significant leap by First Bank towards revolutionising the banking industry in the country as it is a state-of-the-art hub which puts customers at an advantage in experiencing world-class innovative banking services thereby exploring the future of banking firsthand.

He said it is designed to cater for the growing and evolving needs of consumers and the banking public, enabling customers to navigate the digital landscape with confidence, adding that the initiative aligns with the bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and staying at the forefront of financial innovation.

The bank’s MD noted that the use of biometrics and the National Identification Number (NIN) will enable the bank to identify all Nigerians banking with First Bank and also allow them to work in tandem with what the government wants to achieve in the sector.

“We also have a cash recycler which means you don’t have to go to any branch for transactions, you can just put your cash into the machine, open your account number and it will issue you a receipt, in this way it secures your accuracy in your transactions.

“This technology will reduce and curb fraud, forgery and other vices in the system”.

He, however, recalled that the first Digital Experience Centre of the Bank is located at the remodelled Adetokunbo Ademola branch, Victoria Island, Lagos, adding that the choice of the branch at the University of Ibadan was based on the advanced initiative in the city of Ibadan, and the believe that students, lecturers and customers in the neighbourhood will benefit significantly from making use of the facility.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, while commending the visionary leadership of the bank’s management, said people need to embrace the innovation of the bank.

He described the bank as a financial institution which carries the experience and expertise which other banks cannot match.

“With the technology, there are a lot of benefits that the staff and students of the university will gain. Students can come here with their lecture notes and without interacting with any human being do their transactions”.

He thanked the management of the bank for choosing the university environment for its development.