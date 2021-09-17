Adebayo Obajemu

Japaul Gold on Thursday published its Second Quarter report for the period ended 30 June 2021.

The Company declared for turnover of N313.62 million for the six months period, down by 4.09% from N327 million reported the previous year.

Japaul declared a loss of N257.54 million for the six months period as against the profit of N38.293 million reported in Q2 2020.

Earnings per share depreciated to -4 kobo from the EPS of 1 kobo achieved the previous year.

At the share price of 50 kobo, the P.E ratio of Japaul Gold stands at -12.16x with earnings yield of -8.22